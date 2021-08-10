BioLargo Q2 2021 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call Wednesday, August 17, 2021 - 11:00 AM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, will host an investor webcast and conference call on Wednesday August 17, 2021, at 8:00 am PST / 11:00 am EST, open to the public, to review the company's financial results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The webcast, accompanying presentation materials, and teleconference replay will be made available on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website for a limited period of time, at biolargo.com/investor-relations. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/42482

Teleconference Domestic:

844-602-0380

Teleconference International:

862-298-0970

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration:

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Teleconference Replay Expiration:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Teleconference Replay Domestic:

877-481-4010

Teleconference Replay International:

919-882-2331

Replay Passcode:

42482

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659042/BioLargo-Q2-2021-Earnings-Results-Webcast-and-Conference-Call-Wednesday-August-17-2021--1100-AM-Eastern-Time

