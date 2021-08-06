Bino Rideaux Connects With Mustard and BlueBucksClan for New Single and Video "Creepin"

Image via Publicist

Bino Rideaux has joined forces with Mustard and BlueBucksClan for his new single “Creepin” which comes equipped with visuals as well.

“Creepin” unites West Coast heavyweights Mustard, BlueBucksClan, and Bino Rideaux all diving into their favorite pockets over the smooth, club-friendly beat. The theatrics of the music video also fits the track well, with Bino acting as the manager of a gentlemen’s club trying to improve his business, while Mustard fittingly acts as the DJ of the club, with BlueBucksClan standing in as the happy patrons.

This new single comes on the heels of Bino Rideaux dropping a documentary about his project with fellow rising artist Blxst, called Sixtape 2. In Sixtape 2 The Documentary, directed by Direct Devin, both collaborators talk about the process of making the project, working together, and engaging with their audience to see how they were feeling the music.

BlueBucksClan have also been busy leading up to their appearance on this track. The West Coast duo caught up with Complex to talk about exploding onto the rap scene, adjusting to the making music in the pandemic, and more.

“I felt like it was a good thing because that’s when we were still trying to be heard,” Jeezy reign said of releasing work when everything was shut down. “Everybody was just in the house chilling, so they were checking out our music. It would’ve helped if we could have performed and stuff, but everything’s starting to open up now so it’s perfect timing.”

Check out that full interview up top, and watch the music video for Bino Rideaux’s new song “Creepin” featuring Mustard and BlueBucksClan down below.