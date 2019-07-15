Binghamton basketball player Calistus Anyichie dies in drowning accident

Binghamton forward Calistus Anyichie died Sunday in a drowning accident. He was 19. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Calistus Anyichie, a forward for the Binghamton University men’s basketball team, died Sunday in a drowning accident. He was 19 years old.

According to the Ithaca Journal, Anyichie, a native of Nigeria, drowned Sunday at Buttermilk Falls State Park in Ithaca, New York. The school announced Anyichie’s death on Monday.

“There are no words. There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss,” Binghamton head coach Tommy Dempsey said. “We all loved Calistus so much. He was a special young man. We are devastated.”

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, teammates, friends and our entire student-athlete body after this devastating news. Calistus was a kind soul. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/PTy8GWqE2L — Binghamton Athletics (@BU_Bearcats) July 15, 2019

According to local authorities, Anyichie’s body was found at the base of a 15-foot bank. Per the Journal, rescue crews used a rope system to pull his body from the ravine after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"A talented young person has been tragically taken from us," university president Harvey Stenger said. "This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. We will do all that we can to be there for his family, for the team and everyone who knew Calistus."

Added Binghamton athletic director Patrick Elliott: "Calistus was a bright and engaging young man with an infectious smile. He loved his academic studies at Binghamton and embodied the exceptional spirit of being a student-athlete at our University. This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, teammates and fellow student-athletes."

Anyichie was entering his sophomore year studying political science at Binghamton. The 6-foot-9 forward, who played high school ball at St. Mary-Assumption High School in Short Hills, New Jersey, appeared in 32 games as a freshman and averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

