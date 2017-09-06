Bing Predicts: NFL Week 1 Games

The 2017 NFL season officially kicks off this thursday. What better way to start the season than with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2016 AFC West champs. The Thursday night game features teams that haven’t met since the Patriots topped the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs in January 2016.
Another intriguing matchup features the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. In 2016 the Giants won both of their matchups — 20-19 and 10-7. The Cowboys (13-3) finished first in the NFC East in 2016 with the Giants (11-5) right behind them.
If you’re betting with friends, are in a pick’em league, or are just curious, the prediction experts at Bing have run the numbers and have determined the likely outcomes for each of the 15 games planned from Thursday through Monday.
Bing’s NFL predictions use team and player statistics and web activity to build a statistical model that takes into account historical data and real-time information (like injuries, suspensions, and line-up changes). Finally, social sentiment adds a unique wisdom-of-the-crowd factor to the model. Learn more about Bing Predicts.
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
> Bing Predicts winner: New England Patriots (78.9%)
> Kickoff time: 8:30 PM Eastern (Thursday)
> Game spread: New England -7
> Matchup history: Chiefs lead series 17-14-3
It’s never easy to play at Foxborough, same with going against Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback, who has won five Super Bowls, is 4-2 in his career over the Chiefs in the regular season. But this is a new season and the Patriots will face a Kansas City team with a ramped-up, defense featuring Eric Berry, the league’s top-paid safety, who had his best season in 2016 with four interceptions and two touchdowns. Linebackers Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson are formidable along with defensive tackle Bennie Logan. The Chiefs’ defense will see where it stands against Brady and his pals, tight end Rob Gronkowski along with receivers Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola. Expect Brady to get the job done.
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
> Bing Predicts winner: Buffalo Bills (70.2%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Buffalo -5.5
> Matchup history: Bills lead series 60-53-0
The Bills, a young team, have issues of their own but should have no problem handling the Jets who gave away so much talent in the offseason. Buffalo’s defensive line which returns intact will be a load for the Jets’ offensive line. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was released from concussion protocol on Tuesday and will start. He just needs to get the ball to running back LeSean McCoy who is without question the strength of the offense. The Bills are without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was traded, which is a bonus for the Jets’ defense. The Jets offense could lack excitement of any kind with veteran quarterback Josh McCown. He won’t get much help from the offensive line which struggled in the preseason.
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
> Bing Predicts winner: Atlanta Falcons (52.0%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Atlanta -6
> Matchup history: Bears lead series 14-12-0
The experience of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his offense will be a good test for the Bears’ defense which was retooled adding veteran safety Quintin Demps and rookie safety Eddie Jackson. Both are better playmakers than those in Chicago in recent years. At cornerback, Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper could also challenge Ryan. The Falcons, who were one half of a football away from winning the Super Bowl, have something to prove. It could be a long day for the Bears at Soldier Field.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
> Bing Predicts winner: Cincinnati Bengals (61.4%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Cincinnatti -1.5
> Matchup history: Series tied 21-21-0
Cincinnati drafted two rookies to boost the offense but running back Joe Mixon is third on the depth chart and wide receiver John Ross is out with an injury. The Ravens’ defense was rebuilt with the addition of cornerback Brandon Carr, safety Tony Jefferson and draft pick Marlon Humphrey, a cornerback. They will be challenged by long-time Bengals’ quarterback Andy Dalton who has won five of his last six games against the Ravens. The Bengals’ passing game should be more effective with the return of wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Giovani Bernard who were all injured last season. The Ravens’ offense rides on quarterback Joe Flacco who missed all of training camp with a bad back. It should be a good day for the Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
> Bing Predicts winner: Pittsburgh Steelers (52.0%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Pittsburgh -8.5
> Matchup history: Steelers lead series 72-58-0
The young Steelers defense is maturing together and should have no problem with the Browns’ offense, which will be led by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. The Browns’ beefed-up offensive line should help protect Kizer and open the run game. However, the nod goes to the Steelers’ defense. Also, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ offense should dominate the Browns’ defense, which will feature rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the first overall pick. The Browns could improve this season but it will take time and it likely won’t start with a win on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions
> Bing Predicts winner: Detroit Lions (53.3%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Detroit -3
> Matchup history: Lions lead series 31-28-5
One key matchup will be feisty Lions cornerback Darius Slay against veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Slay loves going up against Fitzgerald, because he can learn from him. While on the field Fitzgerald will actually tell Slay how he beat him on a play. The Lions’ patched-up defensive line is the huge question mark although the linebackers and secondary should be up for Cardinals’ offense, led by quarterback Carson Palmer. The Lions improved their offensive line with the additions of right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang which should give quarterback Matthew Stafford more time in the pocket. It also could help open up the run game. It should be a good day at Detroit’s Ford Field.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
> Bing Predicts winner: Houston Texans (64.4%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Houston -4
> Matchup history: Texans lead series 19-11-0
If Houston can survive Hurricane Harvey, the Jaguars should not be a problem. The Texans’ defense, featuring Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt and 2014 top overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, will make life tough on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. It may be unfair to put the offense on the shoulders of Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette, but he is their best hope. The Jaguars defense will depend on edge rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Dante Fowler to get to quarterback Tom Savage. Houston’s defense will dominate.
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans
> Bing Predicts winner: Tennessee Titans (53.3%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Tennessee - 1
> Matchup history: Raiders lead series 29-20-0
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and his passing offense could be a handful for the Titans’ defense whose weak link looks to be the secondary. Last season Tennessee struggled to defend against the pass. Since then they drafted cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (first round) and signed free agents — safety Johnathan Cyprien and cornerback Logan Ryan. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is back for the Titans after breaking a leg in late December. He’ll depend on Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray to help open up the offense. The Titans will get off to a good start at home.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins
> Bing Predicts winner: Washington Redskins (56.6%)
> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Washington -2.5
> Matchup history: Redskins lead series 86-73-5
Washington’s FedEx Field is not a favorite place for the Eagles who have lost five straight to the Redskins overall, and are 1-4 in their last five trips to D.C. Quarterback Kirk Cousins could like what he sees in the Eagles’ defense which has no shutdown cornerback and a lack of depth at linebacker, although their defensive line is a strength. While Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz might one day be a better quarterback than Cousins, he is not there yet. Also, Cousins has a better set of wide receivers in Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson. The Eagles’ ugly stretch against the Redskins is likely to continue.
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
> Bing Predicts winner: Indianapolis Colts (56.6%)
> Kickoff time: 4:05:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Indianapolis -3
> Matchup history: Colts lead series 23-19-2
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will miss the opener — not good news in Indianapolis, but not the end of the world either. No word on when Luck’s shoulder will be ready following offseason surgery. Scott Tolzien will start in his place and should prevail over the Rams’ defense. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will make his debut in a Rams uniform (he was traded from the Bills). Rams quarterback Jared Goff enters his second season, his first under new head coach Sean McVay. The home team has the edge, even though it is missing the starting quarterback.
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
> Bing Predicts winner: Green Bay Packers (59.8%)
> Kickoff time: 4:25:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Green Bay -3
> Matchup history: Packers lead series 12-8-0
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson may still be having nightmares about the 38-10 loss at the Packers in 2016, when he was intercepted five times and sacked thrice. Green Bay’s defense had seen better seasons, but found a way to get to Wilson that day. It could be much more of the same on Sunday. Instead of adding talent, the Seahawks played musical chairs on their offensive line with Mark Glowinski moving from left to right guard, Germain Ifedi from right guard to right tackle, and Luke Joeckel shifting from left tackle to left guard. Lambeau Field has earned its reputation as a tough place to play. Plus quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 5-2 in his career over the Seahawks in the regular season. It all spells trouble for Seattle.
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers
> Bing Predicts winner: San Francisco 49ers (61.4%)
> Kickoff time: 4:25:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Carolina -4
> Matchup history: Panthers lead series 12-8-0
Kyle Shanahan may be in his first season with the 49ers as head coach but the Panthers are all too familiar. When Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator last season, quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones totaled the most passing (503 yards) and receiving yards (300) ever allowed by the Panthers in one game. Shanahan may work the same magic on Sunday but he’ll have to do it with 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer and wide receiver Pierre Garcon. Panthers cornerbacks James Bradberry and Daryl Worley, who started as rookies last year, should take the next step with a year of experience but Shanahan will work to exploit their limitations. Both teams are coming off disappointing 2016 seasons, but the 49ers should be the team getting off to a winning start.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
> Bing Predicts winner: Dallas Cowboys (58.2%)
> Kickoff time: 8:30 PM Eastern (Sunday)
> Game spread: Dallas -5.5
> Matchup history: Cowboys lead series 62-46-2
Will he or won’t he? It’s been the big question in Dallas since the NFL suspended Ezekiel Elliott for six games for alleged domestic abuse. On Tuesday it was decided the running back can play, no matter the outcome of his appeal. He still could be suspended, but it would start in Week 2. This will make life easier for Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott who is looking for a better start than in 2016 when the visiting Giants ruined his first NFL game with a 20-19 win in Dallas. Prescott and the Cowboys recovered nicely winning the next 11 games. The Giants have injury woes of their own. It’s uncertain if wide receiver Odell Beckham, who is still not 100 percent after an ankle injury, will play. Luckily wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who is coming off a shoulder injury, has proclaimed himself ready to go. This opener looks like it will tilt to the Cowboys.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
> Bing Predicts winner: Minnesota Vikings (58.2%)
> Kickoff time: 7:10 PM Eastern (Monday)
> Game spread: Minnesota -3.5
> Matchup history: Vikings lead series 20-11-0
New Orleans running back Adrian Peterson should have kept quiet. He made himself the focus of this game when he told the Star-Tribune that he wants “to stick it to them,” referring to the Vikings, his former team. In Peterson’s final injury-riddled season in Minnesota in 2016 he played in three games with 37 carries for 72 yards. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is 3-1 against Minnesota in his career. The Vikings, who lost 8 of their last 11 games in 2016, need rookie running back Dalvin Cook to step up from the get-go. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is back for a second season and there’s nothing like playing in front of Vikings fans. Minnesota should prove that Peterson is a distant memory.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
> Bing Predicts winner: Denver Broncos (55.0%)
> Kickoff time: 10:20 PM Eastern (Monday)
> Game spread: Denver -3.5
> Matchup history: Broncos lead series 64-50-1
The Chargers’ defense, which is expected to be vastly improved, could give Broncos starting quarterback Trevor Siemian and this offense a few headaches. But they should survive. Chargers defensive ends Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa are among the best pass-rushing duos in the game. And the return of cornerback Jason Verrett should spark the secondary. Then there’s the Rams’ offense. Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers, who has just won two of his last 11 games versus the Broncos, will be prepared. He’s making the commute from San Diego to the practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., in a customized, $200,000 ride where he can watch game film while his driver deals with the traffic. On Sunday Rivers will face a tough ride at the Chargers’ new home in Los Angeles.
