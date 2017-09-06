Bing Predicts: NFL Week 1 Games

The 2017 NFL season officially kicks off this thursday. What better way to start the season than with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2016 AFC West champs. The Thursday night game features teams that haven’t met since the Patriots topped the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs in January 2016.

Another intriguing matchup features the New York Giants at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. In 2016 the Giants won both of their matchups — 20-19 and 10-7. The Cowboys (13-3) finished first in the NFC East in 2016 with the Giants (11-5) right behind them.

If you’re betting with friends, are in a pick’em league, or are just curious, the prediction experts at Bing have run the numbers and have determined the likely outcomes for each of the 15 games planned from Thursday through Monday.

Bing’s NFL predictions use team and player statistics and web activity to build a statistical model that takes into account historical data and real-time information (like injuries, suspensions, and line-up changes). Finally, social sentiment adds a unique wisdom-of-the-crowd factor to the model. Learn more about Bing Predicts.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

> Bing Predicts winner: New England Patriots (78.9%)

> Kickoff time: 8:30 PM Eastern (Thursday)

> Game spread: New England -7

> Matchup history: Chiefs lead series 17-14-3

It’s never easy to play at Foxborough, same with going against Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback, who has won five Super Bowls, is 4-2 in his career over the Chiefs in the regular season. But this is a new season and the Patriots will face a Kansas City team with a ramped-up, defense featuring Eric Berry, the league’s top-paid safety, who had his best season in 2016 with four interceptions and two touchdowns. Linebackers Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson are formidable along with defensive tackle Bennie Logan. The Chiefs’ defense will see where it stands against Brady and his pals, tight end Rob Gronkowski along with receivers Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola. Expect Brady to get the job done.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

> Bing Predicts winner: Buffalo Bills (70.2%)

> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)

> Game spread: Buffalo -5.5

> Matchup history: Bills lead series 60-53-0

The Bills, a young team, have issues of their own but should have no problem handling the Jets who gave away so much talent in the offseason. Buffalo’s defensive line which returns intact will be a load for the Jets’ offensive line. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was released from concussion protocol on Tuesday and will start. He just needs to get the ball to running back LeSean McCoy who is without question the strength of the offense. The Bills are without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was traded, which is a bonus for the Jets’ defense. The Jets offense could lack excitement of any kind with veteran quarterback Josh McCown. He won’t get much help from the offensive line which struggled in the preseason.

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

> Bing Predicts winner: Atlanta Falcons (52.0%)

> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)

> Game spread: Atlanta -6

> Matchup history: Bears lead series 14-12-0

The experience of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his offense will be a good test for the Bears’ defense which was retooled adding veteran safety Quintin Demps and rookie safety Eddie Jackson. Both are better playmakers than those in Chicago in recent years. At cornerback, Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper could also challenge Ryan. The Falcons, who were one half of a football away from winning the Super Bowl, have something to prove. It could be a long day for the Bears at Soldier Field.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

> Bing Predicts winner: Cincinnati Bengals (61.4%)

> Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern (Sunday)

> Game spread: Cincinnatti -1.5

> Matchup history: Series tied 21-21-0

Cincinnati drafted two rookies to boost the offense but running back Joe Mixon is third on the depth chart and wide receiver John Ross is out with an injury. The Ravens’ defense was rebuilt with the addition of cornerback Brandon Carr, safety Tony Jefferson and draft pick Marlon Humphrey, a cornerback. They will be challenged by long-time Bengals’ quarterback Andy Dalton who has won five of his last six games against the Ravens. The Bengals’ passing game should be more effective with the return of wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Giovani Bernard who were all injured last season. The Ravens’ offense rides on quarterback Joe Flacco who missed all of training camp with a bad back. It should be a good day for the Bengals.

