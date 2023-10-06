Bindeshwar Pathak, ‘toilet man of India’ who transformed his country’s plumbing and sanitation – obituary

Bindeshwar Pathak, centre, demonstrates his low-cost and environmentally-friendly two-pit toilet technology to former manual scavengers at his charity Sulabh International's campus in New Delhi, 2014 - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Bindeshwar Pathak, who has died aged 80, was a pioneering sanitation campaigner nicknamed the “toilet man of India” on account of his lifelong mission to rid his vast country of its status as the world leader in open defecation.

In 2014 it was estimated that 70 per cent of Indian homes in rural areas and 20 per cent in urban areas lacked lavatories, meaning that at least 550 million of India’s 1.2 billion people continued to defecate in the open. “How can anyone in India ignore the subject of toilets when faced with human excretions of the order of 900 million litres of urine and 135 million kilograms of faecal matter per day?” Pathak demanded to know.

The chronic shortage of proper plumbing in India stems not only from poverty, but also from a cultural belief that a home should not be polluted by a lavatory. More Indian households have television sets than lavatories, and open defecation remains far more common in India than in poorer countries such as Bangladesh, Malawi, Burundi and Rwanda.

The prejudice is also tied to Hindu caste discrimination against “untouchables” – nightsoil carriers who excavate excreta from latrines without a sewage system, often using their bare hands, and carry it away in buckets on their heads.

According to the charity WaterAid, from 2000 to 2014, an estimated 2.8 million Indian children died from preventable diseases such as diarrhoea, polio and pneumonia caused by the lack of proper facilities. Women and girls face particular problems. “Women who must go outside have to do so before sunrise or after nightfall so they can’t be seen,” Pathak explained. The lack of sanitary facilities is a factor in many sexual attacks, especially in rural areas.

Pathak on a toilet designed as a replica of the throne of French King Louis XIV at the Sulabh International Toilet Museum in New Delhi, 2007 - AFP PHOTRAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In the early 1970s Pathak founded Sulabh International and developed the Sulabh Shauchalaya, a low-cost “two-pit pour-flush” lavatory that, according to the organisation’s website, consists of “a squatting pan set on the floor, a trap with … water seal to prevent foul smell and fly mosquito nuisance”, and two “leach pits” which retain solid matter and allow liquid and gases to disperse into the ground.

“Our-flush toilet requires hardly 1.5 litres to two litres of water per wash in place of 10 to 12 litre of water with cistern flush… When one pit is full, the incoming excreta is diverted to the second pit. In about two years, the excreta gets digested and becomes dry and pathogen-free, and safe for handling as manure.”

In the 1990s the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council of the UN estimated that the 4.56kg of nitrogen, 0.55kg of phosphorus and 1.28 kg of potassium that the average human releases each year could produce enough wheat and maize for one person annually.

Sulabh went on to build 1.3 million household lavatories and more than 10,000 public lavatories – and another almost 10,000 lavatory complexes for the urban poor which include bathing areas and space for people to do their laundry. He also developed techniques to produce biogas by connecting the lavatories to fermentation facilities – systems now in common use in many underdeveloped countries.

Pathak greeting women inside an ashram shelter for widows in Vrindavan, 2013 - Nicky Loh/Getty Images

Promotion campaigns included the slogan “No toilet, no bride”– often lengthened in Hindi to “If you don’t have a proper lavatory in your house, don’t even think about marrying my daughter” – plastered across walls in the northern state of Haryana.

Profits from Pathak’s enterprise helped to finance schools for the children of some of India’s nightsoil carriers, and training to enable their parents to make an alternative living as, say, embroiderers or candlemakers.

Pathak’s hobby was collecting lavatories and in 1992 he founded the Sulabh International Museum Of Toilets in New Delhi, the world’s only international museum of its kind, where exhibits include a French commode designed to look like a pile of books, a replica of the wooden lavatory on which Louis XIII of France gave public audiences, a heavily decorated Viennese urinal – and a letter from a functionary at the US embassy responding to Pathak’s request for details of national lavatory design: “Your idea of playing the national anthems of various nations as one approaches their toilets in the exhibition strikes me as something that many people might object to. A simple sign explaining the exhibit may be less controversial.”

Indian workers from Sulabh International cook using bio-gas produced from human waste in New Delhi, 2014 - SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

Pathak won the Padma Bhushan, India’s highest civilian award, for his work and in 2009 was awarded the Stockholm Water Prize. He liked to quote the words of the great 16th century Mughal emperor Akbar: “A good morning bowel movement is the happiest moment of one’s life.”

Bindeshwar Pathak was born on April 2 1943 into an upper-caste Brahmin family at Hajipur in the impoverished northern Indian state of Bihar and grew up in a house which, though comfortable, had no lavatory. He recalled being woken each morning at 4am as the women of the family set off to relieve themselves in the dark.

The family observed strict caste rules. When an “untouchable” woman came through the back door selling bamboo utensils, his grandmother would sprinkle holy water from the Ganges on the floor where she had walked, and Bindeshwar was warned that if he ever touched the woman, his body would be polluted for ever.

One day, as a dare, he decided to touch the woman’s sari. Nothing happened to his body, but the household erupted in pandemonium. The local pandit was summoned and he demanded that Bindeshwar be banished from the house. In the end his grandmother undertook to enforce a lesser punishment of forcing him to drink a mixture of milk, ghee, curd, cow urine and cow dung.

Pathak took a BA in Sociology at Banaras Hindu University and later a Master’s degree and PhD at the University of Patna. As part of his research he spent three months living among nightsoil carriers in the town of Bettiah, near the Bihar-Nepal border, where he recalled seeing people refusing to help a small boy gored by a bull because he was untouchable.

Pathak’s own family strongly disapproved of his obsession with sanitation, but Pathak was delighted when in 2014 India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, launched a campaign to build a lavatory in every home. The plan, part of Mr Modi’s “Clean India” campaign, aimed to achieve an “open-defecation free” (ODF) India by October 2 2019, the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

Although much progress has been made, the latest World Health Organisation-Unicef data shows that at least one-sixth of India’s rural population still defecate in the open and a quarter do not have access to the most basic sanitation.

Pathak is survived by his wife Amola, and by two daughters and a son.

Bindeshwar Pathak, born April 2 1943, died August 15 2023