Binck Bank Tour 2019, stage seven – full results and standings: Laurens De Plus claims overall victory as Oliver Naesen wins final stage

Laurens De Plus (Jumbo-Visma) won the Binck Bank Tour 2019 after overturning Tim Wellens' 12-second lead on stage seven after a late attack in Geraardsbergen.

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale) took the stage win, beating Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) in the sprint finish on the cobbles.

The WorldTour resumes at the Vuelta a España, the third and final grand tour of the season, which gets under way on Saturday Aug 24.