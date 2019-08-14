Binck Bank Tour 2019, stage three – full results and standings: Ireland's Sam Bennett takes third stage in a row after photo finish

Bennett is the first rider to ever win three consecutive stages at the Binckbank Tour - Velo

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed a third stage victory in a row at the BinckBank Tour, beating Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in a photo finish in Aalter. Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) was third.

Philipsen led a sprint after the final corner but was eventually passed on both sides as Bennett and Groenewegen gunned for the line, and the Irishman just held off his Dutch rival.

Bennett is the first rider to ever win three consecutive stages at the Binckbank Tour and his overall lead was extended in Aalter. Philipsen and Groenewegen trail by 20 seconds.

The Binck Banck Tour continues on Thursday with the 96.2km fourth stage from Houffalize to Houffalize and concludes on Sunday.