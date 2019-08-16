Binck Banck Tour 2019, stage five – full results and standings: Alvaro Hodeg wins as Tim Wellens retains overall lead

Alvaro Hodeg sprints to victory - Velo

Alvaro Hodeg held off a late surge from Sam Bennett to win stage five of the Binck Banck Tour 2019.

Edward Theuns came in third in a dramatic and hotly-contested finish, with Bennett very nearly catching Hodeg after a sprint towards the finishing line.

Several riders crashed just a few hundred metres from the finish, including Heinrich Haussler, but nobody appeared seriously hurt.

The Binck Banck Tour continues on Saturday with the 8.35km individual time trial around Den Haag and concludes on Sunday.