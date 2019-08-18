Binck Banck Tour 2019, stage six – full results and standings: Filippo Ganna wins time trial; Tim Wellens retains overall lead

Filippo Ganna celebrates on the podium - Velo

Team Ineos' Filippo Ganna claimed a maiden World Tour victory at the Binck Banck individual time trial.

The Italian secured an emphatic win on stage six of the tour, while Tim Wellens retains overall lead.

Ganna beat compatriot Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott) by five seconds over the short and fast 8.4km course.

Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who led the overall race at the start of the day ahead of Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), extended his lead to eight seconds with one stage remaining.

The Binck Banck Tour concludes on Sunday with the 178.6km seventh stage from Sint-Pieters-Leeuw to Geraardsbergen.