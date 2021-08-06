Binance Restricts Derivatives Product Offerings in Hong Kong

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

In an announcement, Binance notified traders in Hong Kong that derivatives product offerings will no longer be available starting immediately.

Binance is the world’s foremost blockchain ecosystem and digital asset exchange. When Binance makes a big market move, the entire fintech world is watching. Their latest update is one of many, and perhaps more to come, to size down their offerings. 

From now on, users in Hong Kong cannot open new derivatives products accounts. In addition to this update, Binance told of a later announcement, which will place into effect a 90-day grace period for HK-based users to close any remaining open positions. During this time no new positions will be allowed to proceed.

