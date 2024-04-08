Billye Aaron shares memories from night Hank Aaron made history with his 715th home run

On April 8, 1974, Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron made history by breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record with his 715th career home run.

He set the record in front of 53,775 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. But the faces that stood out the most in the crowd belonged to Aaron’s parents and his beloved wife, Billye.

Billye Aaron welcomed Channel 2′s Karyn Greer into the Aaron family home for a conversation about the historic moment and their lives together.

Aaron used to work for WSB-TV as a co-host for “Today in Georgia,” interviewing key figures in Atlanta’s and Georgia’s history. One of those interviews was with baseball great Henry “Hank” Aaron.

The two developed a close friendship and married on Nov. 13, 1973. Five months later, she witnessed her husband make baseball history.

“So you were in the stands when he hit 715? What did he do when he rounded the base?” Greer asked.

“Well, first he stopped at home plate and he had to hug his mom and his dad, and he was surrounded by many of the players. I think Dusty was on base to get behind him. And so there were a number of the players. All of them poured out of the dugout and gathered around him, and that was exciting to just see the kind of love and support that his team gave him after he hit the run,” Billye Aaron recounted.

“And of course, I was watching him carefully, and I saw him looking over, trying to find me, and in a few minutes he came to the box where I am. But we embraced and he just kind of split up and he said, ‘We did it.’ And I just it was just a lovely, lovely, loving moment when one that we’d been looking forward to.”

