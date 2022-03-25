The Broncos agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Billy Turner on one-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Turner is expected to compete with Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton at right tackle.

The Broncos had Turner visit last week and offensive lineman Brandon Shell on Monday. They are signing Turner, who played for new coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay.

Turner, 30, started 43 games for the Packers the past three seasons, making starts at right tackle and right guard.

He previously played for the Broncos, joining the team in 2016, and he started 11 games at left guard for the team in 2018.

Turner entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Dolphins in 2014.

Billy Turner signing one-year deal with Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk