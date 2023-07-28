Billy Turner responds to Sean Payton’s comments, calls him ‘(expletive) bum’

Another Jet has come forward in defense of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett following the comments from Broncos head coach Sean Payton, blaming Hackett for the failures of the 2022 Broncos team and the poor play of quarterback Russell Wilson, calling it “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Offensive tackle Billy Turner took to Instagram Thursday to defend his coach, whom he also worked with in Green Bay and was a member of that 2022 Broncos team, returning to Denver after a three-year stint from 2016-2018 to reunite with Hackett. And he certainly did not mince his words about Payton, even throwing in a Bountygate reference.

“Seems like someone started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season,” Turner said in an Instagram story. “(Expletive) bum. #BountyGate. #childish.”

Bountygate was the bounty program run within the Saints organization and then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams during the 2009 season, giving players bonuses for harder hits and targeting injured players. Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season as a result and the Saints forfeited a second-round pick in 2012 (after already trading their first-round pick to the Patriots) and 2013.

Turner did apologize for his language, “My bad for the language. #namaste,” he said.

At the beginning of the day, Jets at Broncos in Week 5 was just another football game, but at least also a matchup of Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson. Now, there is plenty of bulletin-board material.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire