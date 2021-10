Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade terms had not been announced. Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season's first four games.