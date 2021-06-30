Billy Turner not acting any different “just because somebody” isn’t with Packers

When offensive lineman Billy Turner signed with the Packers in 2019, he joined a starting lineup that featured center Corey Linsley and right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

Neither of those players are still with the team and left tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t working this offseason after tearing his ACL near the end of the regular season. That injury led Turner to move to left tackle after previously starting at right guard and right tackle.

Turner’s versatility has been a plus for the Packers and he said the changing portfolio “really makes you have to focus on meetings and all the details at every position.” That focus has made it easier to stay on track despite the changes.

“To be completely honest with you, nothing has changed for me,” Turner said, via the team’s website. “I’m not going to act any different than I’ve acted the last two years, this year, just because somebody is not in the room. I’m approaching the situation no different than I’ve approached the last two years and that is to continue to learn and to grasp this scheme and to help these young players whenever I get a chance to help them.”

While Turner was talking specifically about the offensive line, there’s been plenty of attention paid to quarterback Aaron Rodgers not being in the room this spring. That may mean Jordan Love is starting in September, but Turner’s clear that his focus has been on preparing himself regardless of who else is on the field with him this season.

