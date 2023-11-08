Billy Turner has broken bone in hand, Saleh describes injury as ‘concerning’

Jets offensive tackle Billy Turner is dealing with a broken bone in his hand, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Head coach Robert Saleh described the injury as “concerning” during his Wednesday press conference with the media.

Turner started at right tackle during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the Jets’ fifth unique offensive line combination this season that also included Max Mitchell at right guard and Joe Tippmann at center.

This news is just the latest in what’s been a string of bad luck for the offensive line this season. What’s also concerning for the Jets is Duane Brown may not be activated yet this week. If both Brown and Turner can’t go this week, the Jets may have to put together a makeshift line once again. Remember that Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer are both on injured reserve.

The other backup offensive linemen on the active roster are tackles Carter Warren and Dennis Kelly along with guard Chris Glaser.

The Jets also have interior linemen Xavier Newman, Rodger Saffold and Jake Hanson on the practice squad.

Turner hasn’t been ruled out yet. We’ll get a better idea as the week goes on.

