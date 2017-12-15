Billy Scott to serve as Kurt Busch's crew chief in 2018

Kurt Busch (41) races against Erik Jones (77) and Joey Gase (7) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

Stewart-Haas Racing said Friday that Billy Scott would serve as Busch’s crew chief next season. Busch officially re-signed with SHR earlier in the week after the team declined his contract option in August.

Scott has been the crew chief for Danica Patrick since coming over from Michael Waltrip Racing after the 2015 season. Patrick left the team at the end of the 2017 season and will conclude her NASCAR career after the 2018 Daytona 500. She has not found a ride for that race yet.

John Klausmeier, Busch’s engineer in 2017 — and his interim crew chief when Busch won at Pocono in 2016 — will be the crew chief for Aric Almirola in 2018. Almirola is replacing Patrick in SHR’s No. 10 car after driving for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2017.

Tony Gibson, Busch’s crew chief for the past three seasons, is staying with the team in an “unnamed capacity.” Busch has made the playoffs in each of his four seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing and was 14th in the points standings in 2017.

Rodney Childers will continue as Kevin Harvick’s crew chief and Mike Bugarewicz will be Clint Bowyer’s crew chief for a second-straight season.

