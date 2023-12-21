Billy Richmond III commits to Kentucky basketball over Memphis, others

Memphis native Billy Richmond III is headed to Kentucky basketball to play for coach John Calipari.

Richmond made the announcement on Stadium, telling The Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday of his commitment.

Richmond, who's in his senior season at Camden High School in New Jersey, chose the Wildcats over Penny Hardaway and Memphis, Alabama and LSU.

"The reason I pick Kentucky is a great coaching staff," Richmond told Charania during a video interview. "Calipari, he always keeps it real with me. That's a big reason."

Richmond, a five-star prospect and No. 2 player in New Jersey per 247sports, played his first two years of high school at Memphis East before transferring to Camden last year. He played with DJ Wagner last year, who's currently at Kentucky.

His dad, Billy Richmond II, is the owner of the Memphis restaurant chain, Wing Guru, and is a former Memphis basketball standout who played under Calipari when he coached at Memphis.

Richmond's recruiting took an odd twist in October when his father posted since deleted comments on a Memphis basketball fan page, criticizing Penny Hardaway and the program's NIL situation.

Before he heads to Kentucky, Richmond will play at least one more time in Memphis during the Memphis Hoopfest in January. Richmond and Camden, which features another Memphis native, Alijah Curry, will play Houston on Jan. 5 and Whitehaven on Jan. 6.

"I'm just looking to have fun in college and play basketball for fun," Richmond III said when asked if he would be a one-and-done college player. "That's my goal; I just play basketball for fun. If I go one-and-done, I just go one-and-done."

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis native Billy Richmond III commits to Kentucky basketball over Memphis