Billy Richmond III, a 5-star Memphis native, commits to John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks

Billy Richmond III will follow John Calipari to Arkansas, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this month, Calipari left Kentucky to become the Razorbacks' head coach.

Richmond (6-foot-5) is a 5-star small forward from Memphis who finished his high school career earlier this year at Camden (N.J.) High School.

Richmond, whose father is a former Memphis basketball player under Calipari (who coached the Tigers from 2000 to 2009) and founder of The Wing Guru restaurant chain, initially chose Kentucky from a list of finalists that included LSU, Alabama and Penny Hardaway's Tigers.

Richmond's high school career began at East in Memphis. He is listed as the No. 25 overall recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247 Sports Composite. Richmond took an official visit with the Tigers in September 2023, then committed to Kentucky in December.

Richmond becomes the latest player to follow Calipari to Fayetteville, Arkansas. Karter Knox and Boogie Fland preceded Richmond as incoming freshman (who helped make up Kentucky's then second-ranked recruiting class) to become Razorbacks. Zvonimir Ivisic, who spent last season at Kentucky, has also transferred to Arkansas.

Another former Kentucky signee, 5-star power forward Jayden Quaintance, is considering Memphis after recently reopening his recruitment. Quaintance was scheduled to visit the Tigers this week, but rescheduled it for next week. Other teams the Ohio native has visited with since being back on the open market include Louisville and Arizona State.

