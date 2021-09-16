We knew the Giants would have a hole on their offensive line for Thursday night’s game against Washington when they ruled left guard Shane Lemieux out of the game due to a knee injury, but we didn’t know exactly how they’d fill it.

Word on their plans came on Thursday afternoon and they involve moving another starter into Lemieux’s spot. According to multiple reports, Nick Gates will move from center to left guard and Billy Price will start at center.

Price came to the Giants in a trade with the Bengals for defensive lineman B.J. Hill just ahead of the cut to 53 players in August. He was a 2018 first-round pick and started 19 games in three seasons in Cincinnati. Price played one special teams snap in the opener.

The Giants promoted former Ravens center Matt Skura to provide interior depth along with guard Ben Bredeson against Washington.

Billy Price to start at center for Giants, Nick Gates to left guard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk