Was Billy Napier too conservative late and other questions following UF football's loss at No. 11 Mizzou

Shortly after Florida football's latest loss, a 33-31 heartbreaker at No. 11 Missouri decided by a Harrison Meevis field goal with 8 seconds remaining, head coach Billy Napier offered an impassioned address regarding the effort his players showed.

"The scoreboard, our record is not what we all know Florida football should be," Napier said. "But I know what’s in there and I think they’ve shown that pretty consistently. Gotta believe there’s some good comes from it. But right now, we got a bunch of kids that are hurting — hurting in here."

Still results are what they are. At 5-6 and 3-5 SEC, the Florida Gators will wind up with their third straight losing season if they don't beat No. 4 Florida State on Saturday at The Swamp. Also, UF suffered its third straight losing season in SEC play, the longest string for UF since head coach Raymond Wolf posted four straight losing SEC seasons from 1946-49.

Here are three questions following the latest UF loss, its fourth straight:

Did Florida football coach Billy Napier play UF's final offensive possession too conservatively?

After backup quarterback Max Brown scampered into field goal range on a 27-yard run to the Missouri 17-yard line with 1:56, Florida ran the ball three straight times, forcing Missouri to call two time outs.

With Missouri calling run blitzes, UF starting running back Trevor Etienne was stopped for one-yard losses on the first two run attempts. On the third rush attempt, Etienne gained 2 yards but ran out of bounds, stopping the clock., Trey Smack then kicked a field goal with 1:36 left to put Florida up 31-30.

Brown led UF to a touchdown on the previous drive, but also turned the ball over in the red zone on a botched exchange. Still, not trusting Brown to attempt a pass when he had gone 4 for 5 for 56 yards in replacing Graham Mertz was a questionable move. Florida had gotten a defensive stop on its previous possession, but UF's defense has struggled mightily during its four-game losing streak. To ask the defense to get another stop at that point proved to be too much.

What happened on the 4th-and-17 play that could have clinched the game for the Florida Gators?

Florida was on the brink of an upset when Missouri had a false start, two-yard loss, and two straight incompletions to set up a 4th-and-17 play from the Mizzou 33-yard line. But on the 4th down play, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook found standout sophomore receiver Luther Burden for a 27-yard completion down to UF's 40-yard line to keep its hopes alive.

Florida chose not to blitz.

“We were in weak rotation," Napier said. "We’ve got multiple players in the area and we’ve got four rushing and he found the soft spot in the zone there. Those are things, we’ll look back at a number of plays in this game and we’ll say, we could have done a little bit better. We had our opportunities for sure.”

Why do procedural issues remain on the Florida football offensive line?

Florida sputtered offensively in the first half, with seven points, due in part to four procedural penalties. With left tackle Austin Barber out due to injury, it was a patchwork unit, with Dameion Georgie Jr. sliding over to start at left tackle and Kamryn Waites starting at right tackle. Jake Slaughter started again for injured Kingsley Eguakun at center.

