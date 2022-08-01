Billy Napier prioritized this 2024 5-star QB recruit last weekend

The biggest weekend of Billy Napier’s tenure to date has come and gone. Recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes spent the past few days in Gainesville, with most participating in the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event and Saturday’s cookout event organized by the Florida staff.

One player who received a significant amount of attention was 2024 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Houston area native was given extra special attention, as 247Sports reported that Lagway had several staffers with him at all times, with head coach Napier and offensive analyst/quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara making an effort to spend time with the No.3 passer in the 2024 class — even going so far to say that he reminds them of current Gators’ current starter Anthony Richardson.

This was Lagway’s second visit to Gainesville, and the fact that he spent the entire weekend getting to know the environment that Napier and his staff are creating was a big deal. Another thing that plays well in the Orange and Blue’s favor is how strong of a baseball program the Gators field. Lagway has previously expressed his desire to play both football and baseball collegiately, and head coach Kevin O'Sullivan believes Lagway can be someone who can help Florida on the diamond.

After a great conversation with @chuck_jeroloman, I’m Grateful and blessed to say I have the opportunity to play both football and baseball at The University of Florida!! #GoGators 🐊🐊 @BanditoBaseball pic.twitter.com/ZiiNkvfxoe — DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) July 2, 2022

If Florida fans expect to be cheering Lagway in the fall, spring & summer, they’ll have to hope both Napier and Sully fight other top-tier programs for the 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-hander. Lagway currently holds offers from programs such Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and many more.

