Billy Napier praises Graham Mertz following win over South Carolina

Graham Mertz transferred to Florida so he could get a fresh start and prove himself in the toughest conference in college football. On Saturday, Mertz threw for a career-high 423 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Gators to a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Florida head coach Billy Napier was quick to praise Mertz after the game.

“Some unbelievable plays in the game. Graham Mertz in particular,” Napier said. “You can’t help but respect the competitive spirit of the kid, the toughness, the decision making. I just thought he was fantastic. Never flinched.

“I get to be around the guy every day. I know how much the guy has worked going all the way back to the very beginning of the process. This young man came here on a mission and had a plan. He’s worked. He’s a product of his work.”

Mertz finishes Week 7 with the 14th-most passing yards in college football and third-best completion percentage (76.2%). He’s also kept the ball with the Gators, throwing just two interceptions on the year.

For a first-year quarterback in a new system, Mertz is performing about as well as you could ask for. Hopefully, he can keep it up through the bye week and give Florida a chance against Georgia.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire