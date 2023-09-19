Billy Napier praises Florida fans following win over Tennessee

Billy Napier opened his Monday press conference by praising the Florida fans that filled Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday night when the Gators took down the Tennessee Volunteers, 29-16.

“It was a really unique experience in the Swamp on Saturday night …” Napier said. “… Our fans, they put on a show for the entire country to see, and it impacted our team. It brought a lot of energy to our players, created momentum in the game and certainly made it very difficult for Tennesse.”

Florida announced that 90,751 fans attended the game on Saturday, and most got the memo to wear blue (and scream loud).

The Volunteers were penalized for a false start five times in the first half, and a boneheaded jump offsides in the fourth quarter granted the Gators a free first down. The crowd played its part beautifully, and Napier acknowledged as much.

Napier added that he received several texts and phone calls after the game from “people who have been around (UF) a long time.” At least one said that it was the best atmosphere the Swamp has seen since the Tebow years.

The second-year Florida head coach isn’t content with just one big night in the Swamp, though. Hopefully, the team will continue to give fans a reason to pack the building.

“That’s what the University of Florida football can be,” he said. “We need to do that more consistently. Certainly, as a staff and a team, we can do our part.”

Napier will try to keep the team disciplined following the win. He noted that his players have taken the field with a chip on their shoulder after the Utah loss, and getting complacent won’t do the Gators any favors.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire