Billy Napier, Gus Malzahn, shoulder blame for Gators, Knights; it's the new world order

Couldn’t help but feel bad for Billy Napier last Saturday as Kentucky’s Wildcats were making easy work of the Gators in Lexington.

Unlike some past coaches, Napier seems like a solid guy and good guy, preaching patience in a world (in general) and at a university (in particular) where patience has withdrawn from class and hit the bricks.

So, couldn’t help but feel bad for Billy.

For a while.

Then we saw Gus Malzahn’s UCF Knights blow a 35-7 lead to Baylor over the final 18 minutes. Yes, Baylor. And coughed it up in front of the home folks in Orlando. The Gus Bus made so many wrong turns, it was last seen axle-deep on a mud trail in Bithlo.

In the good ol’ days — up to about, say, three years ago — coaches in those situations might’ve walked to the postgame podium and said, “we’ve gotta find some fellas who can run, block and tackle.”

Today, however, with so much of the leverage flipped due to pseudo free-agency and the lack of a salary cap, a coach can’t afford to play Bad Cop or employ tough love. Get too mean, and next year you’re coaching a bunch of walk-ons and just hoping to beat Vandy at Homecoming.

And that explains why we heard the following from the coaches of the Gators and Knights, postmortem.

Gus, in general: “Told the guys, we did everything to lose the game, instead of win the game. And that’s on me as a head coach. I think we’ve got a good team. I know we do. It starts with me as a head coach … we’ve gotta get our guys prepared to finish games.”

Gus, on fill-in QB Timmy McClain: “We’ve gotta do a better job coaching him, too.”

Gus, on turnovers: “Turnovers, to me is, coaching. Obviously it starts with me. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching our guys up and protecting the football.”

Billy Napier sees that self-flagellation and raises the pot ...

“I told the players, I know one way to do this and that is to take complete ownership of it. I think for me, personally, as a leader, I have to do a better job for our team. In all ways. Ultimately, that’s my job, to have our football team ready to play.

“Kentucky deserved to win today. The Gators did not. That’s my responsibility.”

Give Napier credit, however, for soft-shoeing into the realm of player responsibility — but only after one last critique of himself and his staff of thousands.

“We’ve got to take a good look in the mirror from an overall operation here and do a better job for the players. I’m sure the players will see things that they can do better as well.”.

Gee, you think.

Today’s college football coach deals with a delicate balancing act and must please a lot of constituencies, while winning games on an ever-equalized playing field.

It ain’t easy, folks.

But at least it pays well.

Rank & File

The weekly ranking of Florida’s seven big-league college football programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends, and the whims of El Nino.

1. FSU (4-0). This week: Virginia Tech at home. After nearly a month without a home game, the ’Noles begin a three-week home stand that includes Syracuse and Duke after this week. Odds are, one of these next three will be a real test. Other odds suggest it won’t be this one. The pick: Seminoles by 17.

2. Miami (4-0). This week: Georgia Tech at home. Caleb Williams? Shedeur Sanders? Guess who Pro Football Focus has ranked No. 1 among current college QBs. Tyler Van Dyke continues to put his injury-ruined 2022 season behind him. The pick: ’Canes by 14.

3. USF (3-2). This week: at UAB. How’s Alex Golesh doing in his first year coaching the Bulls? In the three previous seasons, they totaled four wins. Yes, combined. The pick: Bulls by 12.

4. FIU (3-2). This week: Played at New Mexico State, late Wednesday, well after deadline. Conference-USA has agreed to some Wednesday night games in order to get attention and who can blame ’em? The pick: Give me a minute to look up the result!

5. Florida (3-2). This week: Vanderbilt at home. No-win situation for Billy Napier. If things go way sideways and the once-unthinkable happens, dial 877-720-0411 — "Two Men and a Truck, how may I help you?" The pick: Return cellphone to your pholster, Gators by 18.

6. UCF (3-2). This week: at Kansas. We don’t yet know how much self-inflicted damage the Knights did last week to their inaugural Big 12 season. The pick: Probably a lot … Jayhawks by 20.

7. FAU (1-3). This week: Tulsa at home. This is FAU’s inaugural American Athletic Conference game. Also, first-year coach Tom Herman, among active coaches, has the fifth best record against ranked opponents. Um … Tulsa ain’t ranked. The pick: Golden Hurricane by 9.

The (other) Picks

Brian Ferentz is Iowa’s offensive coordinator and son of the head coach, Kirk. Hawkeye fans aren’t fond of the son because the Hawkeyes’ offense has been pretty bad during his tenure.

Schools and head coaches often do predictable things to (briefly) appease the boosters and the masses, but in the strangest move ever, Iowa put some incentives in Brian’s contract: The Hawkeyes must win seven games this season and average 25 points per game. Or else …

So far, the Hawkeyes are 4-1 (that’s good) and averaging 22.2 points per game (that’s pretty good … by their recent standards). They scored 41 against Western Michigan and, sadly, there’s only one more Directional School on the schedule — an OG of Directional Schools: Northwestern.

Today the Hawks get Purdue, and the Boilers are gamely marching toward another seven-win season, give or take. That’s the good news. The bad: Last weekend Iowa lost QB Cade McNamara with a torn ACL, which this week stands for Another Close Loss — Boilermakers beat the Hawkeyes, 9-5.

● Elsewhere: Texas over Oklahoma; Bama probably beats the Fighting Jimbos but man there’s some clawing doubt creeping in; same with Georgia over Kentucky; LSU manages to beat Mizzou by 2; Clemson by 1 over Wake; Notre Dame beats Louisville by 8; Deion over Arizona State; Ole Miss beats Arkansas; Ohio State big over Maryland; and just north of downtown Baltimore, the Blue Jays of Johns Hopkins by four scores over the Gettysburg Bullets.

BTW: Johns Hopkins University is respected worldwide for its contributions to medical research and practices, but frankly, may have never gotten off the ground if its namesake had been allowed to marry his cousin.

You heard me.

In 1812, at age 17, Johns left the farm to work for his Uncle Gerry’s grocery business in Baltimore, and darn the luck, fell in love with Gerry’s daughter, Elizabeth. Johns was from a family of Quakers, however, and they were apparently ahead of their time in casting a big taboo on cousinly matrimony.

So Johns, unmoored from the challenges of 19th century family life, made his fortune in finance and railroads. And with no wife and kids to squabble over the $7 million he left behind, it all went to the medical research giant still bearing his name.

— Reach Ken Willis at ken.willis@news-jrnl.com.

