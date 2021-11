Inside the Gators

The University of Florida is currently soaking up all the national headlines, as Billy Napier was announced as the new head football coach on Sunday afternoon. Of course, Napier will have his hands full when it comes to meeting with the current players, but there is some obvious repairing to do on the recruiting trail as well. According to Rivals, the Gators currently have the 39th-ranked recruiting class; however, there is no doubt Napier will have his foot on the accelerator during these final weeks by meeting with UF commits and highly-regarded prospects still on the market.