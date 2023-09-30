Billy Napier Florida contract, buyout clause: Here's how much Gators owe coach if fired

With a 9-9 record 18 games into his tenure, Florida football coach Billy Napier’s job performance has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

During games like Saturday’s 33-14 loss at Kentucky, it ramps up that much more.

The Gators’ second-year coach turned Louisiana into a winner, taking a program that went 5-7 the year before his arrival and going 33-5 in the final three years of his four-year tenure at the school, and has found occasional success at Florida, most notably a season-opening victory against a top-10 Utah team in 2022 and a 29-16 win on Sept. 16 against then-No. 9 Tennessee this season.

However, the Gators’ shortcomings under Napier have been far more notable.

Florida’s loss last season against Vanderbilt was the first time since 2013 it had fallen against the Commodores and just the second time since 1988 it had dropped a game against what has traditionally been the SEC’s cellar-dweller. That loss prevented the Gators from finishing .500 in SEC play.

In last season’s Las Vegas Bowl, Florida was blown out by Oregon State 30-3, a game in which the Gators kicked a field goal with 37 seconds remaining to maintain the program’s NCAA-record run of consecutive games without being shut out.

At 9-9, Napier is off to the worst start of a Florida coach through his first 18 games since Charley Pell in 1979-80.

Those struggles at a historically decorated program with high expectations have raised questions from parts of the fanbase about whether the Gators would move on from Napier so early in his stint in Gainesville and, if they did, what they'd owe him contractually.

Here’s everything you need to know about Napier’s contract and buyout:

Billy Napier Florida contract details

Contract length : Seven years

Contract value: $51.8 million

Florida was one of several high-profile programs with coaching vacancies – Southern Cal, Notre Dame, LSU and Oklahoma were among the others – when it hired Napier in November 2021.

The university gave him a sizable contract that more than tripled his salary at Louisiana. The deal paid him $7.27 million in 2022, ranking him fifth among SEC coaches and 11th among FBS coaches last season, according to USA Today’s coaching salary database.

What is Billy Napier’s buyout if fired?

If Florida opts to fire Napier without cause, it will owe him 85% of his total remaining annual compensation through the otherwise unexpired term.

In that scenario, Napier would be paid 50% of that buyout within 30 days of being fired while the remainder would be paid in equal installments (12.5%) over four years. The first installment would be paid on the first July 15 following his ouster and each July 15 after that until he has received the full buyout.

Billy Napier year-by-year record

Below is Napier’s year-by-record record at Florida. He started his tenure 4-2 last season and saw his team rise as high as No. 19 in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll following the season-opening win against No. 8 Utah, but lost five of his final seven games.

2022 : 6-7

2023: 3-2

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Billy Napier Florida contract: What Gators owe coach if fired