Can Billy Napier fix Florida Gators football’s road blues?

GAINESVILLE — Florida football coach Billy Napier does not have one answer to explain why his Gators have struggled on the road.

“If we had that figured out,” Napier said, “it just wouldn’t be a challenge.”

If they don’t figure it out this weekend at South Carolina, the Gators’ season will be in danger of spiraling.

Florida enters Saturday 1-7 away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium under Napier. Auburn is the only other SEC team with just one win away from home since the start of the 2022 season; Missouri and Texas A&M each have two, while Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are among those with three.

The Gators’ issues have multiple roots, starting with slow starts. Florida has only scored first in two of those eight games away from home (last year against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt). The lowlight was when the defense surrendered a touchdown on Utah’s first play from scrimmage in the opener, and linebacker Shemar James said the defense came out flat against Kentucky.

“It comes down to us just executing and having the same passion and joy that we play with in The Swamp and taking it on the road and not coming out flat,” defensive back Jaydon Hill said. “Coming out swinging instead of taking the hits.”

Too often, the Gators have waited until it was too late to start swinging because they allowed early deficits to snowball. They have trailed by at least two scores entering the fourth quarter in seven of Napier’s eight road contests.

The lone exception: Florida led Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies by 10 last November. That was also the only game Napier has won away from The Swamp.

Those problems come down to being prepared — not just physically and mentally but emotionally. That, in part, means offensive players supporting defensive players after a rough series (and vice versa).

“You’ve got to anticipate and visualize what it’s going to be like, that it will be challenging,” Napier said. “There will be ups and downs in the game.”

The Gators are tweaking a few things this week to try to be better prepared for the inevitable downs at Williams-Brice Stadium. They were adjusting their Thursday schedule and planned to arrive sooner, both in Columbia, South Carolina, and at the stadium on game day. The Gators put an increased emphasis on getting a good night’s sleep Wednesday to recover from their two biggest practice days.

We’ll see if any of them address one of the other recurring road issues: penalties.

Under Napier, Florida is averaging 5.1 penalties for 39 yards at home. Those numbers jump to 9.3 and 65.5 on the road, and they’ve been costly. Red-zone possessions stalled at Utah thanks to a delay of game, false start and illegal procedure. The penalty for having two players wearing No. 3 didn’t just become a punchline; it gave Utah a first down and led to a touchdown and a 14-3 Florida deficit.

Napier didn’t want to make too big of a deal about some of those mistakes because many of them have been one-off problems. But something must change with his team’s performances away from Gainesville.

Four of the Gators’ final six games are either true road games or at the neutral site in Jacksonville. Unless Florida can upset the No. 4 Seminoles in the regular-season finale, the Gators will have to win at least one away from home to make a bowl game. Realistically, this weekend at South Carolina represents the best option considering the other possibilities (vs. two-time defending national champion Georgia, at No. 22 LSU and a potentially chilly trip to 5-1 Missouri on Nov. 18).

“We’ve got to go on the road — certainly in this league, that requires you to be at your absolute best,” Napier said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”

And something his team must figure out by 3:30 Saturday.

Road woes

A look at Florida’s seven road losses under Napier:

No. 11 Tennessee 38, No. 20 Florida 33

The Volunteers took the lead into halftime with a touchdown in the closing seconds and led by 17 midway through the fourth quarter. The Gators rallied, but Anthony Richardson’s Hail Mary was intercepted on the final play.

No. 1 Georgia 42, Florida 20

The Bulldogs scored the first 21 points and led 28-3 at halftime. Florida fought back to make it a one-score game in the third quarter before Georgia pulled away.

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 24

The Commodores recovered a fumble in the end zone to go up 14-6 late in the first half. Vanderbilt led 28-12 through three quarters and held on for its first home win over Florida since 1988.

No. 16 Florida State 45, Florida 38

Jordan Travis and the Seminoles led 38-24 going into the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth game. Florida tied it on a Trevor Etienne touchdown run but couldn’t tackle Trey Benson, whose 17-yard score won it with 4:06 left.

No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3

The depleted Gators committed 11 penalties and surrendered the game’s first 30 points. Only a last-minute field goal preserved Florida’s NCAA-record scoring streak.

No. 14 Utah 24, Florida 11

Nine penalties helped doom the Gators, who fell behind 24-3 early in the third quarter.

Kentucky 33, No. 22 Florida 14

UF’s 10 penalties and a 23-0 hole were overshadowed by an inability to stop the run; Ray Davis’ 280 yards were the second-most ever by a Gators opponent.

