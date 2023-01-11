Here’s Billy Napier’s final USA TODAY Coaches Poll ballot

The 2022 college football season is officially in the books after the Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the national championship game on Monday to claim their second-straight trophy. Now that the dust has settled and the confetti swept away, the sports media is busy wrapping up its final rankings.

One of the major polls used in evaluating the success of a program is the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which surveys 63 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools to create its rankings. Among those who submit their lists is Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, who just wrapped up his first season in Gainesville after coming over from the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns during the offseason to replace Dan Mullen.

Take a look below at Napier’s final ballot of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll for the 2022 season following the national championship game.

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Oregon State

10. Washington

11. LSU

12. Clemson

13. Tulane

14. Oregon

15. Kansas State

16. Notre Dame

17. Southern California

18. Utah

19. Mississippi State

20. Pittsburgh

21. UCLA

22. Troy

23. South Carolina

24. Texas

25. Texas-San Antonio

