Billy Napier ‘comfortable’ with handling of Jaden Rashada recruitment

DESTIN — Florida football coach Billy Napier said he’s “comfortable” with his role in the recruitment of former signee Jaden Rashada.

Rashada is suing Napier, among others, seeking $10 million in damages for a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million that became a black eye for the Gators and spurred an NCAA investigation.

Speaking for the first time since the lawsuit was filed May 21, Napier declined to discuss the specifics of the litigation, which also included mega booster Hugh Hathcock and the football program’s former NIL director Marcus Castro-Walker.

“I am comfortable with my actions,” he said. “I’m thankful for the university’s support. We’re gonna … let the process take its course.”

The eight-figure deal initially persuaded Rashada to change his commitment from Miami to Florida on Nov. 10, 2022. The contract included a $500,000 bonus to be paid, but it was not honored, according to the 37-page complaint filed by Houston-based attorney Rusty Hardin.

In order to get his son to sign scholarship papers Dec. 21, 2022, with the Gators, the suit alleges Napier promised Harlan Rashada, the player’s father, a $1 million payment from Hathcock the family never received.

Rashada originally committed to Miami in June 2022 after he reportedly agreed to a $9.5 million deal. But the Gators continued to pursue the California high schooler, leading to an ongoing saga of nearly two years while Napier continued to recruit and rebuild the Gators.

“A lot of this narrative has been out there for a long time,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s slowed us down to some degree. We’re going to keep moving forward. We can’t say much more than that.

“We’ve got confidence in our legal team.”

The Rashada recruitment placed the Florida football program under NCAA investigation for potential rules violations, but NCAA president Charlie Baker has paused all NIL investigations.

The University of Florida is not named in the lawsuit.

Rated the nation’s No. 7 quarterback prospect by 247Sports composite rankings in 2022, Rashada transferred to Arizona State, his father’s alma mater. But after one season, the quarterback transferred to Georgia.

The Gators, 11-14 during Napier’s two seasons, are scheduled to face the Bulldogs on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com