Billy Napier should call Florida football's plays until he shows he can't | Whitley

To call plays, or not to call plays. That is the question confronting Billy Napier.

His answer is yes, and it makes sense. That won’t keep people from wondering if it’s the wrong one, and for good reason.

“It’s a relevant question,” Napier said.

Relevant because its popularity has been plunging like Bud Light sales. And Florida’s offense didn’t exactly hum last year with the head coach sending in plays. Florida was 37th nationally in total offense, but 90th in passing yards and 117th in completion percentage.

A lot of that was due to the personnel either limiting Napier’s options or not executing the plays he sent in. Which is a diplomatic way of saying you never knew what you were going to get with Anthony Richardson and a mediocre receiving crew.

Even if they’d had Tim Tebow and Percy Harvin at their disposal, most head coaches these days would have relinquished play-calling duties. That goes for offense and defense.

Kirby Smart was a whiz-bang defensive coordinator before Georgia hired him. He’s let assistants handle that role in Athens, and it seems to be working out okay.

On offense, the mere thought of Florida’s head coach not calling play would have been blasphemous 25 years ago. But Steve Spurrier didn’t have to spread himself thin dealing with 100-plus underlings, the transfer portal and NIL madness.

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and UCF’s Gus Malzahn have turned over play-calling duties to offensive coordinators this season. Ryan Day is expected to do it at Ohio State.

“I needed to embrace my role more as the head coach and do the things that needed to be done there,” Drinkwitz said.

As for the Gators report to camp Sunday, their coach will still be embracing his play-calling role. My guess is Napier is making the right call.

Can UF stop anybody this year: Deeper Florida football defensive line could improve in 2023

UF fails to impress: Not-so-great forecast for Gators doesn't bother Napier | Whitley

It’s a guess because who really knows until it happens? But Napier likes to stick with what works, even if it makes him an outlier, like having two offensive line coaches.

That clicked for him in his first head coaching job at Louisiana, as did him calling the plays. To which you might say calling plays against Old Dominion is not exactly like calling plays against Georgia.

Nobody needs to remind Napier of that. But he believes in systems, protocols and making detached judgments. Like everything else in the program – recruiting, scouting, training table, Gatorade color - Napier put his head-coach-play-caller role under microscopic review after Year 1.

He concluded there were problems during his SEC shakedown cruise, but he will learn from the mistakes.

“I’m hopeful we’ll continue to improve, and I’ll benefit from Year Two just as much as any player or staff member,” Napier said.

While other coaches say calling plays has become too burdensome, Napier’s the opposite. He thinks it makes it easier for him to keep the pulse of a game and his team.

"I like having my hand on the scripts, the installation, that process," he said. "I think I can help establish our identity and personality as a team.”

Offense has been Napier’s identity since he was a middle school quarterback. He says he’d give up play calling if it’s not working, but that would test his powers of sober detachment when it comes to judging such things.

If he needs a cautionary tale, Napier need look no further than Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher was considered an X-and-O Einstein when he arrived from FSU in 2018. College Station turned into a perpetual offensive soap opera, with Fisher all but saying, “I’ll give up play calling when they pry my cold, dead fingers off the playbook.”

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

He finally brought in much-traveled offensive guru Bobby Petrino this year, though it’s unclear who’ll have the final say on what play gets sent in.

Programs don’t need that kind of drama, and Napier knows it. If the current system needs a change, I don’t think Napier will be too stubborn for his own good.

Until then, remember that play-calling was one the reasons Florida hired Napier. So the truly relevant question is why take away something that made him valuable in the first place?

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football coach Billy Napier should make Gators' offensive calls