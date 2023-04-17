Billy Napier among 7 college football coaches under most pressure in 2023

The start of the 2023 college football campaign is still many months away as programs around the country wrap up their spring practice seasons. While there is plenty of time for things to change between now and late August, the sport has become a year-round spectacle which has led to ever-mounting pressure on coaches and staff.

Among those who are feeling the heat heading into the summer months is Florida football’s head coach Billy Napier, who finished 6-7 overall and a paltry 3-5 in Southeastern Conference competition — the second-straight sub-.500 season dating back to the tumultuous end of Dan Mullen’s tenure.

The Gator Nation demands much better results than what was seen on the field last fall — which included a loss to perennial doormat Vanderbilt — so it is of paramount importance that the program returns to respectability sooner than later. This is undoubtedly a hefty weight on Napier’s shoulders.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee put together his list of seven head coaches at top schools who have the most pressure on them heading into the upcoming season. Here is what he has to say about Napier’s status, noting that this list does not mean the coaches are on the hot seat… yet.

Napier posted a losing record (6-7) in his first season with the Gators despite having a quarterback in Anthony Richardson who (surprisingly) will be drafted in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. What’s more, it doesn’t seem like rival and back-to-back national champion Georgia will be taking a step back anytime soon. Simply put, Napier needs to prove to the Florida faithful that he is closing that gap. He isn’t on the hot seat this season. But, another losing season could put him in hot water going into the 2024 season.

Also on the list are Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M Aggies), Ryan Day (Ohio State Buckeyes), Mario Cristobal (Miami Hurricanes), Steve Sarkisian (Texas Longhorns), Neal Brown (West Virginia Mountaineers) and Brent Venables (Oklahoma Sooners).

Story continues

More Football!

Check out Anthony Richardson's NFL draft betting odds for top 6 picks Here's where two Gators go in USA TODAY Sports' latest NFL mock draft These two 5-star LB recruits stopping in at the Swamp on Saturday Good, Bad and Ugly: Gators Wire staff's take on the Orange and Blue Game Friday Night Notes: Florida lands 5-star DB, Malik Blocton names his top 10 schools and more

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire