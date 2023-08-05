Billy Napier adds former wide receiver to Florida football staff

Former Florida wide receiver Stephen Alli has returned to Gainesville to work with Billy Napier’s football program, according to Gators Online.

Alli is the new Director of Professional Development for GatorMade, which develops Gators beyond the football field and provides them with the necessary skills to succeed in life, per the program directive.

Alli knows a thing or two about succeed in life after football. He underwent seven surgeries during his playing days, limiting him to just three career receptions. But Alli knew that he had a chance to do more as a Florida Gator, and he stayed in Gainesville all the way through his Ph.D. in Mental Health Counseling.

Napier has made a point of bringing in former players on his staff, with Brandon Spikes and Miguel Carodine rejoining the program this year as well. Alli will be focusing on life outside and after football, but his role is still a vital one. Most college football players don’t go on to play pro careers, and the average NFL career is just over three years.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire