Billy McKinney's sacrifice fly
Billy McKinney' smacks a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Jackie Bradley and trimming the Reds lead to 6-2 in the top of the 7th inning
Josh Taylor hasn't ducked anybody on his rise to becoming a super lightweight champion. If there were more like him, boxing wouldn't be struggling so much.
Harry Higgs made a combined 122 feet of birdie putts on his final two holes.
Chris Haynes is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to discuss social justice, the Lakers' play-in chances and his relationship with Bruce Lee.
The NASCAR Cup Series races around the corners at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the first time in the series’ history Sunday in the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before you enjoy a piece of history, take some time to scroll through the details and information […]
The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.
Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.
Columbus SC lasted just one week before the organization bailed on the rebrand and brought the "Crew" name back.
The speedy shortstop has leveled up his game as a hitter. And NL MVP bettors don't seem to have noticed yet.
Anderson Silva doesn't think it's right that UFC flexed its power over Georges St-Pierre to prevent an Oscar De La Hoya boxing match.
With just over nine weeks until the Games, anxiety remains prevalent over what competitors can expect in Tokyo, with much of Japan remaining under emergency curbs amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Yet Brownlee, who got a sneak peak of what is to come when he competed in a World Triathlon race in Yokohama last week, feels less apprehensive. "I came away from Japan thinking the Olympics is much more likely to happen, I saw that you really can be insulated in a bubble," Brownlee told Reuters in an interview.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 3-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/16/2021
Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Everton kept alive their hopes of playing in Europe next season after a 48th-minute header from Brazilian forward Richarlison gave them a 1-0 Premier League win at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The result lifted Everton to eighth place on 59 points before the last round of games, level with sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seventh-placed West Ham United, who were at relegated West Bromwich Albion in a later kickoff. The Toffees visit champions Manchester City in their final match on Sunday while Wolves, who stayed 12th on 45 points are at home to second-placed Manchester United.
Did COVID-19 cut Ryquell Armstead's career short?
The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
Kia MVP favorite Nikola Jokic leads the potent but depleted Nuggets into battle against a Trail Blazers squad that can rain 3-pointers in bunches in a rematch of their epic 2019 series.
Fans weren't happy that the Jaguars took so long to select Trevor Lawrence at the draft. Now, it seems, they can blame the league.
The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".
The details of Tim Tebow's contract have been revealed, and he will make the veteran minimum salary of $920,000 with nothing guaranteed.
A scorecard error led to Y.E. Yang's disqualification from the 103rd PGA Championship.