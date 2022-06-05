Billy Horschel cruises to 4-shot win at the Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel cruised to his seventh career Tour win on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Though his bogey streak came to an end on Sunday afternoon at Muirfield Village, Billy Horschel easily ran away with the Memorial Tournament.

Horschel, who entered the way with a massive five-shot lead, posted an even-par 72 to close out the event and grab his seventh career PGA Tour win.

Horschel took off on Saturday at Jack Nicklaus’ iconic Ohio course. After entering the weekend two shots back, Horschel chipped in for birdie to start the day before making six more birdies en route to his 7-under 65. He went 44 holes without making a bogey at that point, too, and took a five-shot lead over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith.

“I’m not going to be protective, I’m not going to be overly aggressive,” he said after the third round. “I’m going to play the way I have the last three days. We’re going to hit the golf shots that are required, and I know if we do that it’s going to give me the best chance to be victorious come tomorrow.”

That’s exactly what he did. Horschel made one bogey on the front nine, which snapped his bogey-free run at 50 holes, but then offset it with a birdie at the 10th. He bogeyed again at the 12th after getting caught in a bunker, but made a clutch eagle after draining a wild putt at the par-5 15th to get back to a four-shot lead.

Though he made a bogey on 17, his lead was still way too big. Horschel finished out his round at even par to seal the four-shot win.

Horshel has now won seven times on the PGA Tour. His last win came at last year’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match play, He also won the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship last year, too.

Horschel now has nine top-25 finishes so far this season and has a pair of runner-up finishes, both at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He entered the week ranked No. 17 in the world.

Aaron Wise finished in second at 9-under on the week, and then Joaquin Niemann and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 7-under.