Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

1 min read
PGA: WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play - Final Day
After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior.

Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. At one point during his wayward round Sunday, he could be seen slamming an iron back into his bag multiple times.

"I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter. "I am always trying to improve and do better; as a golfer, husband, father, or as a human being. Thank you @TheMasters for a memorable week!"

Twice in this past weekend's first major of the year, Horschel went shoeless to hit his ball out of a watery lie. He saved par at 13 on Saturday with a chip shot of a completely submerged ball near the green.

He also slipped near the green while barefoot Saturday, asking playing partner Phil Mickelson if the back of his pants was grass stained.

On Sunday, though, he took a triple-bogey 8 at the 13th hole when he failed to escape from the creek on two separate shots. He ultimately took a drop and a penalty stroke for an unplayable lie.

Horschel was just able to make the cut after a 1-under-par 71 on Friday but was a combined 5-over par on the weekend and finished ahead of just three other players who made the cut.

--Field Level Media

