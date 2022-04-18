Billy Donovan thought Giannis Antetokounmpo should have fouled out of Game 1

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan thought Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which would’ve been Giannis Antetokounmpo 6th foul. Instead, Williams drew a foul.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Asked Budenholzer about the thought process of taking Giannis Antetokounmpo off the floor with 1:24 left. Antetokounmpo did not get back on the floor for over a minute and returned to the floor with 15.3 seconds left.

His explanation: pic.twitter.com/Gl4Z4Stg0s – 9:27 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan thought that Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which should have resulted in him fouling out, but he didn’t want to fixate on it: “We have to move on to the next play.” – 9:21 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Bucks’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:

• Giannis in the Freak 1

• Khris in the Kobe 6

• Pat in a KD 14 iD

• Wes in the Grinches pic.twitter.com/gx2gIoUoRe – 9:18 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls fall in Game 1. Bucks 93-86. Holiday with 9 of his 15 in the 4th quarter. Giannis with a game high 27points. Vooch 24-17. Zach: 18-10. Bulls 18% 3pt range. We will do it again . Game 2. 8:15 on @WBBMNewsradio – 9:12 PM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

Something to keep an eye on:

Bucks with Giannis: +19 in 34 minutes

Bucks without Giannis: -12 in 14 minutes – 9:09 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Story continues

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis has won 14 straight games vs the Bulls.

The last Bulls win was 2017, when Nikola Mirotic was still on the team. pic.twitter.com/J47KcpEzcX – 9:02 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

They ain’t never just cheat for Giannis like that. 😂😂 – 8:55 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Keystone Kops triple team on Giannis left Holiday wide open for a 3. – 8:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis back in with 5 fouls. – 8:43 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Coming out of the timeout, Mike Budenholzer goes with his starters — save Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton is in for him. – 8:40 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Wow. Giannis just picked up his fifth foul with 8:14 to play. Alex Caruso stepped in and took a charge on a drive late in the shot clock – 8:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for another offensive foul – his fifth. Alex Caruso was waiting for it.

8:14 to go in regulation in this one. – 8:36 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

That Giannis foul is the equivalent of holding onto the ropes while you’ve got someone in the figure four. You shouldn’t do it but it ain’t that bad – 8:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

And Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his fourth personal foul trying to clear out Alex Caruso for a catch on the left elbow. – 8:34 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Giannis needing help guarding Vucevic in the post – 8:34 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Giannis doing work

pic.twitter.com/puVMQD6pOj – 8:29 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls trail 74-71 heading into 4thQ. Need to stay disciplined on defense vs. Giannis to have a chance. Vucevic 22 & 12, LaVine 18, DeRozan 5-19 FGs for 14 pts. Giannis 27 & 12 – 8:28 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-22 (1-for-9 from behind the three-point line).

Giannis Antetokounmpo is carrying the load through three quarters for the #Bucks with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.

#Bucks lead the #Bulls 74-71 after one. – 8:26 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Giannis absolutely flattens DeMar on his way to a layup and gets the free throw to boot. Makes it easier to quell a comeback when he’s available to sub back in. – 8:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk at the 6:40 mark was the last #Bucks score.

2:43 remain in the third quarter, #Bulls up 69-64.

And 34 is back in the game. – 8:22 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Bucks with Giannis in: +10

Bucks with Giannis out: -15 – 8:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Foul update w/ 5:43 to go the third quarter.

#Bucks

3 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen

#Bulls

4 – Zach LaVine

3 – Alex Caruso – 8:14 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte just can’t do anything on Giannis when the Bucks throw it over the top, hops and hustle can’t make up for that size advantage – 8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton draws Zach LaVine’s fourth foul by taking a charge on a fast break — which leads to an assist and bucket by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fitting partner for Middleton to pass #Bucks HOFer for No. 4 on the all-time franchise playoff assists list. – 8:12 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Who is more dominant Giannis or Jo? – 7:47 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks 51, Bulls 43 at half

DeRozan 12 pts

LaVine 11 pts

Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs

Bulls 31.7 FG%; 3-17 from 3

Giannis 16 pts, 11 rebs

Bucks 6-21 from 3 – 7:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Huh.

Zach LaVine decides to pick up his third foul with a tick left by shoving Gianni Antetokounmpo in the back on a loose ball.

#Bucks go into the half up 51-43. – 7:41 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine picks up his third foul with 0.1 secs left in first half. Forearmed Giannis jockeying for rebound position on a last-second shot – 7:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Man, that’s just great hustle from your two best players. Antetokounmpo with the contest on LaVine. Middleton with the fight for the rebound. – 7:40 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

Giannis is too experienced to be taking these types of rushed shots in a playoff game – 7:34 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls are hanging in after disaster start. Have trailed by as many as 16, but Zach LaVine has a chance to trim to 6 out of this timeout

Winning the Giannis minutes (by 5 so far) and Bucks shooting 5-19 from 3 helps – 7:34 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks have gone cold from the floor and the #Bulls have cut the lead down to 44-39.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now back in the game with 4:27 left in the first half. – 7:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his second personal foul and Mike Budenholzer opted to bring Bobby Portis into the game for him.

8:18 left in the second quarter. – 7:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the #Bucks bench with 8:18 to go in the half with two fouls. Milwaukee leads Chicago by 10. – 7:20 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Not even sure how many syllables Antetokounmpo actually has. But it’s somewhere around 11 when Ian Eagle screams it after he’s done something incredible. – 7:19 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

First free throws of the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 8:25 to go in the first half.

Only eight total free throws for the #Bucks and #Bulls thus far. – 7:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Giannis has a double-double just 3:30 into 2nd quarter. – 7:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just did that thing where he throws it off the backboard to himself and dunks. – 7:18 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

This is the 5th time in Giannis’ career he’s had a double-double in the first half of a playoff game – 7:17 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeRozan draws a fairly light offensive foul on Giannis, who wags his finger at the ref as he jogs back down the court – 7:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I was wondering if we were going to see the Bucks bring the sideline out of bounds Middleton-Antetokounmpo alley-oop back in the postseason.

It’s been there throughout the regular season, but they haven’t been throwing it. – 7:11 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

End of Q1: Not great

Bucks lead 34-21. Brook Lopez and Giannis tearing the defense up. Bulls shooting 2-for-11 from 3-point range.

DeRozan is 2-for-6, LaVine is 2-for-5, Vooch is 2-for-7. Patrick Williams hasn’t taken a shot. – 7:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 34-21, after one quarter. Lopez with 11 points. Antetokounmpo has 9pts/8reb.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 136.0

DefRtg: 87.5

Net Rtg: +48.5

ORB%: 36.4%

DRB%: 68.8% – 7:08 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

End of Q1: Bucks 34, Bulls 21

Giannis: 9-8-2

Lopez 11 pts

Bulls shot 8-24 (2-11 from 3). Bucks have 18 points in the paint – 7:07 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

So far, just a continuation of regular season for #Bulls. They trail Bucks 34-21 after 1stQ and lucky it wasn’t worse. Bulls shot 33%, Brook Lopez and Giannis combined for 2- pts – 7:06 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Disaster formula midway through first quarter for Bulls:

Giannis has 9-7-2 in less than seven minutes

Bulls are 1-6 from 3 and 1-4 at the rim. 3-14 from field overall – 6:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Rajon Rondo for No. 84 on the all-time playoffs rebounds list. – 6:50 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA awards finalists: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo finish top three for MVP

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 6:47 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

giannis pulling up like that less than 2 mins in almost as disrespectful as kyrie throwing it off the backboard to lebron on the opening possession of the series against the raptors – 6:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo hits a pull-up triple and mean mugs as he flexes down the floor.

Bucks up, 9-0, after a minute and a half. Timeout to Billy Donovan. – 6:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo punctuates a 9-0 game-opening run for the #Bucks. #Bulls start 0-for-3 from the floor. – 6:44 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks open game on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a Giannis 3. Timeout Billy Donovan, 10:27 Q1 – 6:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

PWill obviously gets first Giannis duty, Zach on Jrue Holiday. – 6:42 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

KD definitely gets way less slander than any other star in the league. If Steph or Harden or Giannis or Jokic or pick any other star had that game, the takes that’d be flying… – 6:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic #NBA MVP finalists.

FYI: Devin Booker was in my Top 3. #Suns pic.twitter.com/eDaZMdCOok – 6:18 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

No Giannis for DPOY? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/o9xzxSCliD – 6:17 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

And think: The winner of this bloodbath gets Giannis – 6:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Devin Booker

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Jayson Tatum got on that Giannis diet. Dude is deezed. – 3:44 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

The Barnes MRI is the first event that matters now for the 2022-23 season. I hate writing that. But Coach Ham was right, he is Magic and Pippen, and I’d throw in some Giannis too because he’s a ferocious competitor. Imagine him after a great offseason. Let’s hope it can happen. – 8:32 AM

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan on Patrick Williams’ foul on Giannis while jockeying for rebound position down stretch: “I thought it was over-the-back (on Giannis), just from my angle.” But said Bulls need to do better job moving on to next play -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 17, 2022

The treatment of Jokic might not have been criminal, but it’s certainly farcical. What does the once and future MVP have to do to earn a more favorable whistle from the refs? “My friend,” Jokic said, “I think I’m going to get fined if I answer.” -via Denver Post / April 17, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Nick Nurse wanted more calls against Joel Embiid . Thought there were several plays where they beat Embiid to the spot and they didn’t get calls. He also said he thought Embiid had “three or four elbows to the face” and that only one was called. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 16, 2022