Billy Donovan shows love to Javonte Green after Bulls win over Pacers

The Chicago Bulls’ Wednesday night win over the Indiana Pacers was about the defense. The Bulls became the first team to hold the Pacers under 100 points all season, as Tyrese Haliburton has led Indiana to an incredible offensive season. But Chicago locked in and shut them down, earning a blowout win by a score of 125-99.

However, the subplot of the game was the return of Javonte Green. The Bulls inked Green to a 10-day contract after he spent most of this season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Now, he’s back with the Bulls after spending two-and-a-half seasons with the team.

He played real minutes for the Bulls against the Pacers, and after the game, head coach Billy Donovan shouted him out. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“I’m happy for him because to go through what he went through with the knee injury and having to go to the G League, that was probably pretty humbling, especially for his time here [when] he performed so well,” Donovan said. “He moved into the starting lineup, he was a guy who really complemented the starters. And then for him to go down like he did and almost start over again, for me personally with the journey he has had to go through I’m really happy for him.”

Green played 19:19 against the Pacers, giving the Bulls some solid minutes off the bench.

