Billy Donovan says Bulls’ Zach LaVine could return Friday vs. Hornets

According to Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, who spoke to the media before their game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Zach LaVine could return to action on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. LaVine hasn’t appeared in a game for the Bulls since November 28 against the Boston Celtics.

In LaVine’s absence, the Bulls picked up the pace. They’ve propelled themselves into the Play-In Tournament race after starting the season toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. However, before he went down, LaVine was one of the hottest names on the trade market, and Chicago was reportedly focused on finding a deal for him.

That said, during his media availability, Donovan also noted that the conversations he’s had with LaVine have been positive.

‘‘Obviously, I talk to him in the building pretty regularly, and I think whatever he can do to help the team has kind of been his mentality; it’s always been,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I think he sees how we’re playing, what we’re doing, and the thing he would want to do is to come in and contribute and make it better. From my talks with him and the way he is in terms of what he’s seeing, what he’s viewing, that’s all I’ve gotten back from him. To me, it’s been really positive, all of our conversations. To me, he wants to help the group as much as he can.’’

LaVine’s return to the lineup could give the Bulls some extra offensive support, especially if he buys into the way they’ve been playing lately. And, at the very least, it could help him rebuild his trade value.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire