Billy Donovan provides latest update on Zach LaVine injury return

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine missed over a month with a foot injury but returned at the beginning of January. However, in his seventh game back from injury, he tweaked his ankle against the Toronto Raptors. That was on January 18, and he hasn’t been back on the court since.

The Bulls have fared pretty well without LaVine in the lineup, but they’d undoubtedly like to get him back as soon as possible. On the one hand, they’d like him to revive his trade value ahead of the deadline, but more importantly, having everyone healthy will help the Bulls get a real read on where this team is at.

Head coach Billy Donovan recently provided an update on LaVine’s potential return from injury, but there wasn’t much new news.

“I don’t want to put a timetable on it,” Donovan said via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The issue is it’s the ankle and the foot. I think the ankle has healed up pretty well. I think he’s still dealing with some foot discomfort. That’s the concerning part.”

In addition, Donovan also had an update on a couple of other players: Dalen Terry and Torrey Craig.

“He said he thought he would be fine other than his ankle being landed on when he went in for that layup [in the Toronto loss],” Donovan said of Terry. “He didn’t really have any swelling, so responded pretty well. There’s a hope he’ll be back relatively soon.”

As for Craig, they hope to know more soon.

“Our hope is somewhere in those four days of being able to practice we’ll have a good pulse, but he’s certainly very close, I would say that,” Donovan said.

Getting everyone back on the court is a top priority for the Bulls.

