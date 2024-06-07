Billy Donovan III named Windy City Bulls head coach

Not only will Billy Donovan remain head coach of the Chicago Bulls next season, but Billy Donovan has been named the head coach of the Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. If you are confused by how Donovan will pull such a feat off given the two clubs play on the same night fairly often, it’s because it’s a different Billy Donovan taking the helm for Windy City — Billy Donovan III.

Son of the Bulls coach, NBC Sports Chicago’s Ryan Taylor reports that Bulls PR has confirmed the hire. “Donovan III will replace Henry Domercant, who has been the head coach of the G-League affiliate since 2021,” writes Taylor.

“Domercant could land on Billy Donovan’s coaching staff with the Bulls in the NBA,” he adds.

Donovan III got his start as an assistant coach with the G League Bulls squad last season, and had been a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls for two seasons before that.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire