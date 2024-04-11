Billy Donovan expresses frustration after Craig-Drummond collision
The Chicago Bulls took on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. After a brief period when the game was close at the start, the Knicks earned a fairly comfortable victory. New York took down Chicago by a score of 128-117, and at its largest, their lead was 17 points in the third quarter.
But as if that weren’t bad enough, the Bulls also had a viral moment at the beginning of the second quarter. Torrey Craig was on a fastbreak when he decided to throw the ball off the backboard for a self-alley-oop. However, Andre Drummond thought he was throwing it to him, so the two players collided mid-air.
Head coach Billy Donovan expressed his frustration with the play after the game. (H/t ESPN)
“To me, it was just really disappointing,” Donovan said.
Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season
Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him…did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c
— Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024
The Bulls need to win as many games as possible down the stretch of the season, but plays like this won’t help.