Billy Donovan expresses frustration after Craig-Drummond collision

The Chicago Bulls took on the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. After a brief period when the game was close at the start, the Knicks earned a fairly comfortable victory. New York took down Chicago by a score of 128-117, and at its largest, their lead was 17 points in the third quarter.

But as if that weren’t bad enough, the Bulls also had a viral moment at the beginning of the second quarter. Torrey Craig was on a fastbreak when he decided to throw the ball off the backboard for a self-alley-oop. However, Andre Drummond thought he was throwing it to him, so the two players collided mid-air.

Head coach Billy Donovan expressed his frustration with the play after the game. (H/t ESPN)

“To me, it was just really disappointing,” Donovan said.

Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him…did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024

The Bulls need to win as many games as possible down the stretch of the season, but plays like this won’t help.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire