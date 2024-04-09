Billy Donovan discusses Bulls’ turnover problems in loss to Magic

The Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Sunday in a game that was crucial to both of their places in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic are in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers for seeding in the East. Meanwhile, the Bulls are fighting to remain in the ninth seed above the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bulls and Hawks are all but locked into a matchup in the 9-10 game of the Play-In Tournament. However, it’s still unknown who will be the ninth seed and earn home-court advantage. And if the Bulls want to stay in that spot, they need to play better.

Chicago lost to the Magic by a score of 113-98, and after the game, head coach Billy Donovan spoke about their turnover issues. (H/t ESPN)

“We’re not going to win turning the ball over 21 times,” Donovan said. “Some of it was carelessness with the ball, but it was like everyone contributed to it. There was a wide range of turnovers.”

Chicago turned the ball over 21 times against Orlando, and the Magic scored 14 fastbreak points.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire