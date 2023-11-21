Billy Bowman named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Where would the Oklahoma Sooners be without Billy Bowman last weekend? Bowman played arguably his best game of the season and made the play of the game to help the Sooners escape Provo, UT with a win.

That came on 1st and goal from the 2-yard line with the BYU Cougars owning all of the momentum. The Cougars rushed to the line and threw it out to the left, where Bowman jumped the pass, and the rest is history. The Sooners safety took it back 100 yards for the score.

Bowman finished with nine tackles, one tackle for loss, and that pick-six in a close 31-24 victory on the road. Bowman’s performance earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

That interception was his fifth of the season, tied for the most in the Big 12 and tied for the second-most nationally. It was his second interception returned for a TD this season, tied for the most in the country, according to the University of Oklahoma. His 193 return yards also rank No. 1 in the nation and the second most all-time in school history.

This is the Sooners’ eighth Big 12 weekly accolade this season. Bowman joins Dillon Gabriel who has earned Offensive Player of the Week three times, Danny Stutsman who was named Defensive Player of the Week once, Nic Anderson who earned Newcomer of the Week twice and Gavin Freeman who was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week once.

