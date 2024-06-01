Billy Amick recaps home run performance against Northern Kentucky

Billy Amick went 1-for-3 and hit a three-run home run in Tennessee’s, 9-3, win against Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional on Friday.

Amick has hit 20 home runs in 54 games for the Vols during the 2024 season. He discussed his performance against Northern Kentucky on Friday.

“We’ve all been swinging it well in batting practice,” Amick said. “We had a really good approach going into this guy starting the day, and he did have good stuff. We did a really good job. That’s what makes us so good. Any guy can get you on any given day. That’s what I’m most excited about personally is the way our offense has been the past couple of weeks.”

Tanner Gilli (8-3) started for Northern Kentucky and pitched 3.1 innings. He totaled 84 pitches (47 strikes) and allowed five earned runs.

