Bills’ Zack Moss notches two preseason TDs vs. Broncos (video)

The Bills want to see the old Zack Moss. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey hinted that guy from the running back’s rookie season is back.

It certainly looked like it against the Broncos.

In the Bills’ second preseason game of 2022, Moss found the end zone.. not once, but twice. His team will hope for more of that Moss this upcoming year.

Both of the touchdowns came in the red zone and the pair can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire