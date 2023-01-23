Bills WR Stefon Diggs shows frustration during and after blowout loss to Bengals

Frustration is beginning to boil over in Buffalo after the Bills' abrupt playoff exit.

The Bills were dominated throughout four quarters in a 27-10 divisional round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was visibly frustrated on the sideline during the game. Diggs was captured on camera getting into a verbal exchange with the team’s star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Both key offensive players had subpar performances. Allen was an inefficient 25 of 42 passing for 265 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown and had one interception. Diggs had a modest four catches for 35 yards. The wideout was targeted 10 times.

Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline pic.twitter.com/J2heSTBMrc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2023

After the blowout loss, Diggs reportedly exited Highmark Stadium early and didn’t speak to reporters postgame.

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplayed Diggs’ sideline outburst and early departure.

“That’s what makes him good, is what you saw. He’s very competitive, like we all are. We work extremely had at these jobs to be the best that we can possibly be. And it hurts,” McDermott said. “I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt. He put it all on the line out there. We put it all on the line and (Sunday) it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is tackled by Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Diggs registered 108 catches, 1,429 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He ranked top five in the NFL in all three receiving categories. His numbers earned him a trip to his third Pro Bowl.

The Bills have made four consecutive postseason appearances, but the organization hasn’t earned a Super Bowl berth since the 1993 season. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl in its history.

