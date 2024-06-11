Advertisement

Bills WR Khalil Shakir injured during minicamp

nick wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills did not escape the first day of 2024 mandatory minicamp without injury.

The first day of the NFL workouts in Orchard Park where players were required to attend saw receiver Khalil Shakir get injured during a team drill.

According to numerous reports including the team’s radio partner, WGR-550, Shakir has sustained a lower-body injury:

