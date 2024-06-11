Bills WR Khalil Shakir injured during minicamp

The Buffalo Bills did not escape the first day of 2024 mandatory minicamp without injury.

The first day of the NFL workouts in Orchard Park where players were required to attend saw receiver Khalil Shakir get injured during a team drill.

According to numerous reports including the team’s radio partner, WGR-550, Shakir has sustained a lower-body injury:

Bills minicamp is over for today. WR Khalil Shakir left practice early with what appeared to be some sort of lower body injury. He was chatting with trainers for a while, then limped off the field and into the fieldhouse and did not return. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire