Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ruled out vs. Ravens

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is being evaluated for a head injury against the Ravens.

During the Week 4 contest, McKenzie caught a second-half pass over the middle. McKenzie was met by two Ravens defending and was slow to get up.

After, the team announced that McKenzie was being evaluated for the head issue:

Injury Update: WR Isaiah McKenzie is being evaluated for a head injury. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 2, 2022

The injury to McKenzie comes after receiver Jamison Crowder left the game due to an ankle injury. Crowder’s return was listed as doubtful.

On the positive side, McKenzie was spotted running to the locker room to be checked out by doctors. Considering a head injury, running is a great update.

Bills Wire will provide later updates as information is made available.

Related

Bills' Jamison Crowder doubtful to return vs. Ravens due to injury Bills squeeze out touchdown by Isaiah McKenzie just before halftime (video) Bills' Matt Milano not fined for Week 3 hit vs. Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire