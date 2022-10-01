Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie explains final play vs. Dolphins (video)

No one thought it was all on Isaiah McKenzie, but some did question his final effort against the Miami Dolphins.

In the Week 3 21-19 loss for the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie was the last player to touch the ball. He caught a pass and tried to get out of bounds to stop the clock for a long field goal attempt.

He did not and time expired.

In the days that c, McKenzie sat down for a live interview with Ty Dunne of “Go Long.” McKenzie was asked to go through what happened.

He candidly explained what many probably needed to hear: The NFL is not easy, folks.

“A lot of people were like, ‘You should just run out of bounds.’ It sounds easy, alright?” McKenzie joked.

For McKenzie’s full thoughts on the play, see the attached clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire